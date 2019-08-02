All grades will need standard 3.5mm Stereo Headphones (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod, or computer – these can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores.) PLEASE PUT CHILD’S NAME ON ALL ITEMS.
Kindergarten
Large backpack
2 plastic 2 pocket folders
1 set washable markers & coloring book for inside recess
5-24 packs count Crayola crayons
5 glue sticks
5×8 plastic art box
1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded ends
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks
12- #2 pencils
4 reg & 4 fine tip Expo dry erase markers
First Grade
24 – #2 pencils
Good square eraser
plastic 5”x8” pencil box
3-24 count pkgs. crayons
Scissors
1 bottle of glue
2 glue sticks
8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers
headphones
1 pkg 3×3 Post-It Notes
Second Grade
10 sharpened #2 pencils
good square eraser
plastic 5”x8” pencil box
colored pencils
2-24-count box crayons
12” wooden (not bendable) metric & inches ruler
4-Elmer’s glue sticks
1 bottle Elmer’s white glue
1 wide-lined spiral notebook
Scissors
4 inexpensive folders (1 each red, yellow, green, blue)
4 or 8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers (can be colored or black)
Third Grade
4 glue sticks
1 Elmer’s white glue
8- sharpened #2 pencils
Erasers
Pointed-end scissors
Crayons
Colored pencils
3-wide-lined spiral notebooks (red, blue, yellow)
3 folders (red, blue and yellow)
Case or holder for carrying pencils
2 colored checking pens for student correcting
1 highlighter
Fourth Grade
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)
2 plain yellow plastic folders
1 plain folder of your choice
24-count crayons
10-count colored pencils
Scissors
Black Expo dry erase markers for student use
24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical
pencils)
2 inexpensive red pens for student correcting
1-highlighter
1-large eraser
1-pkg. pencil top erasers
Plastic pencil box
1-pkg. 1½”x2” Post-it® Notes
Headphones to plug into computer
Fifth Grade
Headphones for computer use
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)
1-composition notebook
1-pkg. Post-it® Notes, 3”x3” if possible
Crayons
Colored pencils
Folder of your choice
Black Expo dry erase marker
24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2-erasers
1-pkg. pencil top erasers
Inexpensive colored pens (no black)
Highlighter
Scissors
Elmer’s white glue
Plastic pencil box