All grades will need standard 3.5mm Stereo Headphones (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod, or computer – these can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores.) PLEASE PUT CHILD’S NAME ON ALL ITEMS.

Kindergarten

Large backpack

2 plastic 2 pocket folders

1 set washable markers & coloring book for inside recess

5-24 packs count Crayola crayons

5 glue sticks

5×8 plastic art box

1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded ends

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks

12- #2 pencils

4 reg & 4 fine tip Expo dry erase markers

First Grade

24 – #2 pencils

Good square eraser

plastic 5”x8” pencil box

3-24 count pkgs. crayons

Scissors

1 bottle of glue

2 glue sticks

8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers

headphones

1 pkg 3×3 Post-It Notes

Second Grade

10 sharpened #2 pencils

good square eraser

plastic 5”x8” pencil box

colored pencils

2-24-count box crayons

12” wooden (not bendable) metric & inches ruler

4-Elmer’s glue sticks

1 bottle Elmer’s white glue

1 wide-lined spiral notebook

Scissors

4 inexpensive folders (1 each red, yellow, green, blue)

4 or 8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers (can be colored or black)

Third Grade

4 glue sticks

1 Elmer’s white glue

8- sharpened #2 pencils

Erasers

Pointed-end scissors

Crayons

Colored pencils

3-wide-lined spiral notebooks (red, blue, yellow)

3 folders (red, blue and yellow)

Case or holder for carrying pencils

2 colored checking pens for student correcting

1 highlighter

Fourth Grade

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)

2 plain yellow plastic folders

1 plain folder of your choice

24-count crayons

10-count colored pencils

Scissors

Black Expo dry erase markers for student use

24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical

pencils)

2 inexpensive red pens for student correcting

1-highlighter

1-large eraser

1-pkg. pencil top erasers

Plastic pencil box

1-pkg. 1½”x2” Post-it® Notes

Headphones to plug into computer

Fifth Grade

Headphones for computer use

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)

1-composition notebook

1-pkg. Post-it® Notes, 3”x3” if possible

Crayons

Colored pencils

Folder of your choice

Black Expo dry erase marker

24 – #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2-erasers

1-pkg. pencil top erasers

Inexpensive colored pens (no black)

Highlighter

Scissors

Elmer’s white glue

Plastic pencil box