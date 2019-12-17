Dalton Carl Kowalsky, 88, of La Porte City, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born July 7, 1931 in Tripoli the son of Carl and Amelia Krause Kowalsky. He was a 1948 graduate of Tripoli High School.

Dalton was united in marriage to Marjorie Oltrogge on March 14, 1954 at Crane Creek in Tripoli. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He owned and operated Kowalsky Signs along with his brother Arnold for 45 years.

Dalton loved his family, faith, being outdoors working in his yard, gardening and watching the birds. He had a love for photography and in his earlier years he enjoyed the art of canvas painting.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Kowalsky of La Porte City; one son, Brent (Karen) Kowalsky of Urbandale; one daughter, Teresa (Neil) Mullen of La Porte City; three grandchildren, Brandon Kowalsky of Urbandale, Grant (Kylie) Mullen of Marion and Sterling Mullen of La Porte City and one brother, Harvey Kowalsky of Katy, TX.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Arnold Kowalsky; three sisters, Viola Halver, Nora Kowalsky and Noras’ twin in infancy; one sister-in-law, Ardis Kowalsky and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Halver.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the American Lutheran Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Graveside military rites will be conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City and also one hour before the service.

Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, La Porte City, or Cedar Valley Hospice.

