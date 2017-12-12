Jordyn Fischels married Dan Weber on October 14, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville. The reception followed at Henderson Event Center in Independence.

Parents of the couple are Todd and Angi Fischels of La Porte City and David and Sue Weber of Waterloo. Grandparents of the bride are Richard and Connie Keegan of La Porte City and Marti Ryan of Waterloo.

The maid of honor was Bryanna McFarland and bridesmaids were Megan Clark, Ashlea Malek, Sophie Keppler, Lindsay Weber, Rachael Schares, and Natisha Robb. Personal attendant was Shelby Bowman and flower girl was Kortni Weber. Scott Weber was the best man and Tyler Fischels, Matt Schmitz, Luke Breuer, Nick Weber, Ryan Schares, and Brad Schmitz were groomsmen. Ushers were Chris Weber and Dan Bowman and the ring bearer was Gavin Weber.

The bride is a graduate of UNI, now working at MidAmerican Energy. The groom is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College, now working at John Deere PEC. The couple resides in Jesup.