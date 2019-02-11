Darian Powell graduated from Marquette University in May with her Master’s Degree in School Counseling. After a successful soccer career at Marquette, Darian has recently signed her first professional soccer contract with Selfoss Fótbolti Iceland. She will be leaving in March. Congrats, Darian!
