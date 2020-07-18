Daryl Dean Dixon was born to Clarence and Verda (Balhorn) Dixon on January 18, 1942 in La Porte City, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in La Porte City. He graduated from La Porte City High School, class of 1960. He was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee, La Porte City, Iowa, and moved to Minnesota in 2019, joining Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

Daryl married Jacquelyn Weltzin on September 17, 1962 at Christ Lutheran Church, Preston, Minnesota. They were blessed with over 57 years of marriage and with two children: Joan and Kevin.

Daryl worked as a machinist for John Deere in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa for 33 ½ years, retiring from the John Deere Engine Works in 1996. He volunteered his time in many capacities including large tree planting projects for the John Deere Engine Works, Cedar Valley Nature Trail and La Porte City Nursing Home, serving as a volunteer firefighter, cutting wood for EWALU Bible camp, riding in the pickup boat for the Waterhawks Ski Team, and serving as Deacon at Zion Lutheran Church. For many years he also sold Grumman canoes and organized an annual trip for his customers down the Upper Iowa River from Kendallville to Bluffton.

Daryl enjoyed fishing, gardening, wine making, and designing, engineering and building all sorts of practical items from scratch. His favorite project was a log splitter that he was able to convert into an apple cider press. He loved all kinds of music, especially the piano and organ. In 2001, he won a gold medal from the Indiana State Fair’s International Wine Competition for his apple, red raspberry and wild black raspberry wine.

Daryl and Jackie’s garden featured many picturesque vegetables: their largest Megaton Hybrid Cabbage weighed over 33 pounds. Their cabbage baby photo has been featured in the Jung’s Seed Catalog for many years. Daryl was well known for growing and giving away bountiful harvests of garden produce to family and friends.

Daryl passed away at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Saturday, July 18th from Parkinson’s disease.

He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn, of Hutchinson, MN; his daughter, Joan, of Hutchinson, MN; his son, Kevin (Donna), of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Kayla Mantzel (Chris) of Hurricane, WV and Matthew Dixon (Becky) of Parkersburg, WV; sister, Connie Dilley (Richard) of Solon, IA; brothers, Don Dixon (Bernadette) of New Hampton, IA, Clare Dixon of Independence, IA, Dennis Dixon of La Porte City, IA, Steve Dixon (Terry) of Waterloo, IA; sister-in-law Sue Dixon of Tyler, TX and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents; brothers, Douglas Dixon and Bruce Dixon; sister, Donna Roney; and son-in-law, Dr. Alvin C. Broyles.

The funeral service and burial are tentatively planned for Saturday, July 25th at 10 AM, outdoors at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee Cemetery. Please bring your own lawn chair. Contact the church to confirm the date and time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to either Hospice, Zion Lutheran Church, La Porte City, IA, or Peace Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, MN.