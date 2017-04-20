Local residents are encouraged to compete in the 2017 DASH for the STASH, an investor education and protection program and contest taking place April 22 through 29, 2017 at Hawkins Memorial Library. Winners will be chosen in a random drawing of eligible participants who logged the correct answer for all four posters. The winner will receive a contribution to an existing or new Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

The DASH for the STASH contest is played much like a scavenger hunt. Individuals collect information about saving and investing and leave answers to quiz questions. To enter the contest, individuals visit a participating library or other location where a set of four investor education topic posters (and one rules poster) are displayed. Contestants read each poster and then access the quiz question for each poster.

New in 2017 and running independently of the poster version of the contest held at participating locations, there will be a national online DASH for the STASH contest. The national online version runs for seven months from April 1st through October 31st and operates in a video game format. National participants will have the opportunity to compete in an online version of the DASH for a chance to win one of seven $150 IRA contributions. For more information, visit http://www.iinvest.org/programs/dash-for-the-stash/#online.