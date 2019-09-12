David L. Hild, 90, a resident of Rosewood Estates in Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City died Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in his sleep. He was born July 30, 1929 in Geneseo Township the son of Dale and Alice Yarrow Hild. He graduated from La Porte City High School.

David married Bonnie J. Sippel in 1951, they were later divorced.

He left La Porte City in 1951 to serve in the US Air Force in Yuma, Arizona where he learned electronics. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1955, David moved to Evansdale, Iowa and worked at Rath Packing Company for many years. He later moved to Minnesota and worked before returning to Iowa to work as a Supervisor at John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo for 19 years. David lived in Fredericka, Iowa for many years. He retired from John Deere in May 1993.

David loved to camp and cook a big steak over the campfire. He was an avid coin collector and loved to share his collections with family. He was always supportive of the extended family and offered help generously. He loved to dance and spent many evenings dancing polkas and square dancing with friends. He was active in the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207.

He is survived by two daughters, Ann Hild of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Gail (Keats) Garman of Blaine, Washington; one brother, Harold (Lynette) Hild of Alamo, TX; one sister, Carol (Robert) Usher of Waverly and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Katherine Marie Hild in infancy, Shirley Juhl and one stepson Michael J. Witmer.

Graveside services will be held 10 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Geneseo Township Cemetery with military rites conducted by the La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Friday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel 3146 Kimball Avenue Waterloo, Iowa 50702

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: La Porte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.