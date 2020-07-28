David V. “Stoof” Steffen, 71, of La Porte City, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 18, 1949 in Geneseo, IL, son of Vernon and Ruth Johnson Steffen. He graduated Cambridge (IL) High School in 1967 then attended Automotive Technical School in Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

Dave married Sherry “Jeannie” Jeffries September 30, 1972 at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, Waterloo. He worked in the Sears Automotive Dept. and then worked as parts manager at Glen Jeffries Implement. He drove truck as an owner/operator, retiring in 2006. Then was part time instructor for Hawkeye Community College and DOT tester in the Transportation Center. He was a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Rochester Chapter. He loved sprint car racing and NASCAR and enjoyed traveling the U.S. and spending time in Florida.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sherry “Jeannie” Jeffries of La Porte City; two sons, Brett Steffen off Ely, NV‚ and Kale (Stacy) Steffen of Parrish, FL; four grandchildren, Cameron, Kaden, Chase, and Ella Steffen; and a sister, Diane (Bob) Gushanas of Illinios.

He is preceded by his parents; and father-in-law, Glen Jeffries.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Orange Township Cemetery with military rites by Gilbertville American Legion Post #714 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Mission 22 Veteran Suicide Awareness. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.