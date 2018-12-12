Written by Kindergarten Students at La Porte City Elementary School

Dear Santa, I will leave you some milk at my house. I would really like a baby doll for Christmas. I really want you to bring slippers for my mom. Thank you for the presents! From Brynlee

Dear, Santa, I am going to leave some cookies for you and the reindeer. I really want a computer for Christmas to play Minecraft on. I would really like a tablet for me and my sister Jocelyn. I want a phone as well so I can play games. Thank you Santa!! From Tanner

Dear Santa, I left you some cookies. I really want a Nintendo Switch. I really like to play minecraft so I would love it if you bought me some minecraft stuff. I really want you to bring something to my brother Alex. He wants a Nintendo Switch. I really want you to get me some m & m’s because they are my favorite. I also really want you to get me play shoes. I really want a T rex stuffed animal. I also really want you to get my dog a bone. I also want a Bennie in the bank machine. That would be all Thank you santa, From Michael

Dear Santa, Thank you for the presents that you give me. I will leave some cookies for you and some carrots for your reindeer. I would really like a toy dinosaur. I want you to bring some presents for my mom and dad please. Can you bring them a stuffed animal dog, and a new bow for my dad and a dress for my mom. My cats would like some treats and new toys. From Marek

Dear Santa, I will leave you milk and cookies. I really want a jojo bow. I also really want a barbies. I would also really want a Lol. I want you to get my brother Cayden something for christmas. He really wants legos for christmas. I really like to color so I would want you to get me a crayon book and crayons. I also want a new barbie house. I really want you to get me candy canes and m & m’s in my stocking. Thank you santa, From Addi

Dear Santa, I will Leave watermelon cookies and milk for you and your reindeer. I would like you to bring a new Scooby Doo playset. I would also like a big castle. I would like a purple dinosaur toy that is 50 inches tall. I would also like a tablet and a playhouse. I also want purple hair color for my grandma. I also want a school Playhouse that is as big as my own school. I really want a purple toy box. Thank you, from Sophia

Dear Santa, I would love a stuffed monkey for christmas. I want two real life kittens, I would like it if you give me a grey kitty and a black kitty. I would also like a black and peach dog I want it named Sophia and Zebra. I would also like some new clothes like M&M shirts and different color shirts. I would love a pink apple watch. Thank you from Emma

Dear Santa, I hope you enjoy the milk I left you. But I would like to get JoJo hair supplies, along with JoJo hand sanitizer, and baby girl doll, with bottles and diapers, and I want the doll to be able to cry and be like a real baby please. Can you please bring my older sister, Sadara, her very own kitchen set. Thank you, from Nikkie.

Dear Santa, I hope the reindeer liked the carrots I left them and you liked the milk and cookies. I would like a Jo Jo bow, LOL and Jo Jo hand sanitizer please. Can you bring my mom an umbrella please? Thank you, Macy.

Dear Santa, I left you some cookies I hope you enjoy them. I would like a LOL doll, with some clothes that will super cute! I would also like Hachum animals, I don’t care which one I get. I want lots and lots of M&M’s. I would also like for you to get my brother, Conner, a present, can you please get him a toy dinosaur. Thank you, from Esther

Dear Santa, I would like a new bike and a skateboard. I want you to bring some games for the tv for my brother Trevor. I will leave some cookies for you and the reindeer. I would like to be able to play games on the tv with Trevor. From Owen

Dear Santa, I left you some cookies, milk, and some carrots. I would like to have a black phone, I would like some books, I would also like to have a stuffed animal, I also don’t really care what animal. I would also like it if you would get something for Maddie, mom, dad, and CJ a present. I want them to get a skateboard. Thank you, Natalie

Dear Santa, I will leave candy, cookies, and milk for you and the reindeer. I want you to bring me stuffed animals like a yellow and green flipazoo. I also want a yellow tablet. One more thing I want is a toy train with patterns. I want Santa to bring my mom and dad something too. I want them to get pictures and chocolate. Your friend, Ainslie

Dear Santa, I will leave cookies for you and your reindeer, In return I would love you to bring me a Tablet and a Phone. I would also like you to bring a dress for my Sister and Mommy. From Malcolm

Dear Santa, I will leave you and the reindeer some cake. I would really like to get a skateboard for Christmas because I was good this year. I would also like a new racetrack. It would be great if my dad got a toolbox for Christmas. Your friend, Kylar

Dear Santa, I will leave you some cookies for you and the reindeer to eat. I would really, really like a Ds 5 and the game called “Hello Neighbor Granny” to play on it. I would also like it if you would bring a present to my cousin, Charlie. He would like a Ds 8 and the game called “Hello Neighbor Granny” to play on it. From Henry

Dear Santa, I will leave cookies and carrots for you and the reindeer. I want a transformer. I also want a D.S. One more thing I want is a tablet. I want santa to bring my brother Roman a blonde cat. Your friend, Emmett

Dear Santa, I will leave you and your reindeer carrots, cookies, milk and cake. I would love it if you could bring me a Dinosaur, Candy and a Electric Scooter. I also want you to bring my Mom a dress and my Dad new shoes. Lennon

Dear Santa, I will leave you cookies and I will leave carrots for the reindeer. I would like to receive a blue Hot Wheels car, a blue and white DS, and also a black tablet. I would like it if you would bring something for my mom. I would like you to bring a blue Ipad for my mom. Your friend, Maverick

Dear Santa, I will leave out some cookies and carrots for you and the reindeer. I would like a snowboard for Christmas. If I wouldn’t be too much trouble I would also like a puppy. I would also like some candy in my stocking because I was good this year. I would like my sister, Chloe, to get a present too. She would like a new phone. Your friend, Chelsea

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I am going to leave you milk and cookies. I would like a police car and a fire hose. I would also like a power ranger mask. I would like you to bring my grandma a present. I would like you to bring grandma a baby doll. Sincerely, Brayden C

Dear Santa, I am Cael and I’ve been good this year. I will leave you carrots and a homemade gingerbread man made by me. I want Santa to bring me legos and superhero rings. I want Santa to bring my family some new furniture. Sincerely, Cael

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I plan on leaving you and your reindeers cookies, red peppers and milk. I am asking for a cat, a dog, and lots of legos. I am also asking you to bring my sister the Barbie she has wanted. Thank you! Sincerely, Ethan

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I also believe the reindeer deserve carrots for a snack because it’s their favorite. I would love to have a new colorful parrot named Perry. I would love some new lego ~ Harry Potter legos. I would love some snow pants and boots for my American doll toy. Then my mom Anna, I think she deserves a plate I made at the library. Thank you. From Alexis

Dear Santa, I am going to leave a candy cane for the reindeer this year. I am also going to leave a cookie house for you. Please bring me three black panther toys for Christmas. I would like you to also bring me a remote control helicopter. I would also like for Santa to bring me a pet black panther turtle. I would also appreciate it if Santa brought baby shoes for my brother. Thank you. Sincerely, Brayden B.

Dear Santa, I am Alayna and I have been very good this year. I will leave you and the reindeer chocolate chip cookies. I would like Santa to bring me video games, a Vampirina house and a new bike. I would like Santa to bring my Mom earrings. Love, Alayna

Dear Santa, I am Rhian and I have been good this year. I am going to leave you and your reindeer a carrot and a gingerbread cookie. I am going to leave your snacks by the Christmas tree. Three things I want you to bring me are The Hello Barbie Dream House, legos, and a LOL barbie doll. I want Santa to bring my mom a pair of glasses because she broke her first ones. Thank you Santa, Rhian

Dear Santa, I am Violet and I have been good this year. I am going to leave you and your reindeer lots of snacks! I am going to leave cookies, milk and carrots. Three presents I want you to leave me are big girl bike, a baseball and a bat, and a LOL. I want a present for my mom. She wants a new watch that is purple because she other one broke. Thank you Santa, Violet

Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. I am going to leave out cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. I would like a money gun. I would like a Star Wars lego set. I would also like a real dog. I would like it if you brought my dad a present. I would like you to bring him a Batman game for the PS4. Sincerely, Emmitt

Dear Santa, I am Amya and I have been very good this year. I will leave Santa and the reindeer two chocolate chip cookies, carrots, and milk. I would like Santa to bring me a Barbie Dream House, a Wish Me Puppy, and a cry baby. I would like Santa to bring my sister Adie a toy worm. Love, Amya

Dear Santa, I am Letty and I have been very good this year. I will leave you and the reindeer cookies and milk. I would like Santa to bring me an LOL doll, a barbie, and an American Girl Doll. I would like Santa to bring my little brother a Paw Patrol movie. Love, Letty

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I plan on leaving chocolate chip cookies and milk out for you and I am going to leave carrots out for your reindeer. I am asking for lots of legos, Spider-Man walkie talkies and a toy rocket. I would like you to also bring something for my mom and I would like you to bring her two candy canes and a chocolate muffin. Thank you, From Grant

Dear Santa, I am Colton and I have been very good this year. I plan on leaving out a Christmas tree for Santa and carrots for the reindeer. I would really like a nintendo 2DSXL, legos and a huge smart tv. I want santa to bring my sister a baby doll. Sincerely, Colton

Dear Santa, I am Abel and I have been trying to be good. I am going leave out carrots, cookies and milk for you. I would like a Thor hammer, Power Ranger helmet and cowboy rope. I want Santa to bring my mom a new pair of glasses and a blender. Sincerely, Abel

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year and I hope you have noticed. I plan on leaving cookies and milk for you this year. I am asking for a dinosaur fingerlink, a Black Panther toy and another Black Panther toy. I am also asking for you to bring my dad the Thor movie. Sincerely, Carter

Dear Santa, My name is Henry and I have been very good this year. I will leave Santa and the reindeer cookies and carrots. I would like Santa to bring me a Black Panther mask, a new bike and a tablet. I would like Santa to bring my brother a video game player. Love, Henry

Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy this year. I am going to leave you milk and cookies. I would like a cow. I would like a calf. I would also like a bull. I would like you to bring my dad a present. I would like you to bring him deer jerky. Love, Spencer

Dear Santa, My name is Adyen. I am trying my best to be a better boy. I am going to leave you cookies and the reindeer are going to get carrots. The toys I want are train cars and a track, a railroad crossing and crossing gates and bells for my trains. I want you to bring a car for my mom. Love, Ayden