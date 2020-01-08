Deborah Ann Hamer (Williams) died in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones, on January 3, 2020 in Kingsland, GA after a hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 57.

Deborah is survived by her parents, Ken and Ann Hamer of Kingsland, GA; husband Jack Williams of Kingsland, GA; daughters Elisha (Mark) Palmer of La Porte City, Brianna (Luke) Gilles of Waterloo, Hillary (Ryan) Watson of St. Marys, GA; stepdaughter Jennifer (Joshua) Bonnewell, stepson Chris (Mandi and Oliver) Williams; sisters Jeanne (Mike) Spegal of Kingsland, GA, Tara (Barry) Grimm of Dysart, brother Greg (Missy) Hamer of Angola, IN; grandchildren Hunter, Gracie, Evie, Joey, Henry, Maverick, Tucker and Nash; best friend Beverly Rabideau; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents John and Luella Bergmeier; paternal grandparents Merle and Irene Hamer; and grandson Knox Owen Palmer.

As a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, aunt and Nana, she had a creative soul and a gift to make those around her see life in a different and beautiful way. She was an accomplished entrepreneur and owner of a bookkeeping and tax office as an enrolled IRS Agent. She also had a passion for real estate and became a Realtor and HUD representative.

A service was held on January 7th at New Hope Baptist Church. Per her wishes, she wanted donations made to the Knox Blocks Foundation, a foundation created in honor of her grandson Knox (www.knoxblocks.org or P.O. Box 291 Cedar Falls, IA 50613).

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Ga. was entrusted with Mrs. Hamer’s arrangements.