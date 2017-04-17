On April 6, 2017, the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s office mailed 6,042 delinquent tax statements and tax sale notices. The total delinquent real estate principal amount is $5,675,455.97 as compared to $5,013,841.23 at this time in 2016. The total delinquent manufactured home principal amount is $109,886.88 as compared to the 2016 principal amount of $113,219.88.

Iowa law requires that any delinquency as of May 1 be advertised. Due to the last day of April falling on a weekend, taxes paid on or after May 2 will be published in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, June 6, 2017, although payment may have been made by the date of publication. The delinquent list will also be available at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.

In order to avoid a tax sale offering, delinquencies must be paid by 4 PM, Friday, June 16. Iowa law requires that the payment of delinquencies beginning with payments made Wednesday, May 22, be made with guaranteed funds. Guaranteed funds mean cash, cashier’s check, money order, travelers’ check or certified check. The annual tax sale is scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2017, 8 AM in the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Courtroom #413.

For additional information, contact the Treasurer’s office at 319 833-3013.