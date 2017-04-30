Sophomore keeper Trey Smutz racks up one of his eleven saves against a highly regarded Decorah squad on April 25 in Hudson. The #8 ranked Hudson United moved to 7-1 on the season with the 2-1 win. Photo by Mary Bauer.
