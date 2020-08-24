On Monday, August 10, a derecho swept through several Iowa communities including Dysart. While power has been restored to the area, power was not restored to Union Middle School until August 17.

This absence of power created delays in completing the construction project that was underway at the middle school. The power needed to be on in order for the State Fire Marshall to do the final inspection and sign off on a certificate of occupancy. Additionally, since there was no power, the refrigerators and freezers had been sitting idle and food could not be delivered until they were back up and running.

For those reasons Superintendent Travis Fleshner recommended to the Board that the start of school be pushed back Thursday, August 27. Information on those changes were shared with the Union community using JMC emails, Facebook posts, text alerts, and the local newspapers.

In a Facebook Live presentation last week, Supt. Fleshner said, “We already know that this school year is going to have a certain uniqueness to it, certain challenges to it.”

“I have wanted to offer all of the staff, the students and all of the parents in our schools the best, the cleanest opportunity to start the school year,” he added, referencing the decision to push back the first day of school.

Several other key dates have also been impacted by this change that involve students, staff and activities, resulting in the following adjustments:

August 19: New teachers will meet in the Board room at Union High School.

August 21: Freshman orientation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Students only, masks required. A shuttle bus will leave UMS at 8:30 and return at 11:30 for those needing transportation. Masks required on the bus.

August 24: Teachers will report to their building. If there is no power at Union Middle School, impacted teachers need to adjust accordingly or plan to will come to La Porte City.

August 24: MS activities (i.e. football and volleyball practices) will be held. There will be shuttle buses to take the players to and from the middle school. Schedules will be sent out. Masks will be required on the bus.

August 26: 6th grade orientation at Union Middle School from 10 to 11 a.m. Students only. Masks required. A shuttle bus will leave the high school at 9:30 a.m. and return at 11:30 a.m. for those needing transportation. Masks required on the buses. When the students arrive at the middle school they will remain outside until their Knight Time teacher comes to greet them and take them inside. Students can bring their school supplies/bags to orientation.

Kindergarten teachers are scheduling appointments with their incoming students for them to come into the classroom prior to the first day of school. Please watch for emails/texts.

August 27: First Day of School – 2:15 Dismissal as previously announced.

All scheduled high school activities will continue to take place as planned.

District patrons should take note that further changes to the information presented in this article are possible. Superintendent Fleshner indicated that questions related to specific attendance centers or school activities should be addressed directly to the appropriate school, as secretaries and building principals are now on duty. For the latest information about Union Community Schools, logon to www.union.k12.ia.us or visit the Union Community Schools Facebook page.