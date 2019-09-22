When the Union Knights welcomed Dike-New Hartford, one of the top-ranked teams in Class 1A on Friday night, the evening proved to a be long one for the host. The combination of the Wolverines’ stout defense and playmakers on offense was too much for a Knights squad (0-4)still looking for its first win of the season, as Dike-New Hartford rolled to a 36-0 victory.

The Wolverines got right to work, taking the opening kickoff 80 yards in 15 plays on their opening drive, converting three key third downs along the way. A three yard touchdown run by Kaleb Brouwer capped the drive, one that consumed more than half of the first quarter clock.

For the second game in a row, Union’s inability to move the ball on the ground made it difficult to sustain an offensive attack, as the Knights again finished the game with negative rushing yards for the game. That left the Union defense on the field for long stretches to defend a Wolverine team that nearly doubled Union in number of plays run and time of possession. The Knights defense continued to battle throughout, generating two turnovers in the second quarter to thwart a pair of Dike-New Hartford scoring threats.

The challenging first half of Union’s schedule doesn’t get an easier on Friday, as the Knights will travel to Van Horne to face the undefeated Benton Community Bobcats.