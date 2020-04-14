Welcome to our community history archive…

October 24, 1918: The medical advances made in the last century have been staggering. And yet, while we know so much more about the human body and how germs and viruses can affect it, isn’t it interesting how some things have not changed as much as we may want them to? Much like today, the world was battling a similar pandemic in 1918, dubbed the Spanish Influenza. Ironically, the virus did not originate in Spain. This deadly virus infected nearly 40% of the people on the planet, killing 675,000 Americans while dropping the average life-expectancy by a whopping 12 years. It got its name because Spain was a neutral party to World War I, leaving the Spanish media to report freely on its devastating effects. Other European countries suppressed news of the flu to avoid adversely affecting morale for the war effort.

By the fall of 1918, the flu was spreading throughout the United States, resulting in this article published in The Progress Review. It is interesting to note the similarities and differences as they relate to the coronavirus more than 100 years later. Like today, in 1918 the lack of social distancing played a role in the spread of the Spanish Influenza. It is interesting to note, however, that Kleenex was not available 100 years ago, as the popular brand of tissues were not invented until 1924.

Want to learn more about La Porte City’s history? Back issues dating back to 1870 of The Progress Review are now available online, courtesy of Hawkins Memorial Library, The Progress Review and a number of generous local donors. Explore La Porte City’s past by logging on to www.theprogressreview.co or www.laportecity.lib.ia.us.

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 24, 1918:

Doctors called without cause

Imperative That Physicians and Nurses Not Be Summoned Unless Necessary.

PROPER CARE OF PATIENTS

Surgeon General Blue Tells What to Do for Persons Sick With Spanish Influenza— Use of Gauze Masks Recommended.

Washington— In an effort to reduce unnecessary calls on the over-worked physicians throughout the country because of the present epidemic of influenza, Surgeon General Blue of the United States public health service calls upon the people of the country to learn something about the home care of patients ill with influenza. Physicians everywhere have complained about the large number of unnecessary calls they have had to make because of the inability of many people to distinguish between cases requiring expert medical care and those which would readily be cared for without a physician. With influenza continuing to spread in many parts of the country, and with te acute shortage of doctors and nurses everywhere, every unnecessary call on either physicians or nurses makes it so much harder to meet the urgent needs of the patients who are seriously ill.

Present Generation Spoiled

“The present generation,” said the surgeon general, “has been spoiled by having had expert medical and nursing care readily available. It was not so in the days of our grandmothers, when every good housewife was expected to know a good deal about the care of the sick.

“Every person who feels sick and appears to be developing an attack of influenza should at once be put into a well-ventilated room. If his bowels have moved regularly, it is not necessary to give a physic [medicine], where a physic is needed, a dose of castor oil or Rochelle salts should be given.

“The room should be cleared of all unnecessary furniture, bric-a-brac, and rugs. A wash basin, pitcher, and slop bowl, soap and towel should be at hand, preferably in the room or just outside the door.

“If the patient is feverish, a doctor should be called, and this should be done in any case if the patient appears very sick, or coughs up pinkish (blood-stained) sputum [mixture of saliva and mucus], or breathes rapidly and painfully.

“Most of the patients cough up considerable mucus; in some there is much mucus discharged from the nose and throat. This material should not be collected in handkerchiefs, but rather in bits of old rags, or toilet paper, or on paper napkins. As soon as used, these rags or papers should be placed in a paper bag kept beside the bed. Pocket handkerchiefs are out of place in the sick room and should not be used by patients. The rags or papers in the paper bag should be burned.

“The patients will not be hungry, and the diet should therefore be light. Milk, a soft boiled egg, some toast or crackers, a bit of jelly or jam. stewed fruit, some cooked cereal like oatmeal, hominy or rice- these will suffice in most cases.”

Comfort of Patient

“The comfort of the patient depends on a number of little things, and these should not be overlooked. Among these may be mentioned a well ventilated room, a thoroughly clean bed with fresh, smooth sheets and pillowcases, quiet, so that refreshing sleep may be had, cool drinking water conveniently placed, a cool compress to the forehead if there is a headache; keeping the patient’s hands and face clean, and the hair combed, keeping his mouth clean, preferably with some pleasant mouth wash, letting the patient know that someone is within call, but knot annoying him with too much fussing, giving the patient plenty of opportunity to rest and sleep.

“It is advisable to give the sick room a good airing several times a day.

“So much for the patient. It is equally important to consider the person who is caring for him. It is important to remember that the disease is spread by breathing germ-laden matter sprayed into the air by the patient in coughing or even ordinary breathing. The attendant should therefore wear a gauze mask over her mouth and nose while she is in the sick room. Such a mask is easily made by folding a piece of gauze four-fold, sewing a piece of tape at the four corners, and tying the upper set of tapes over the ears, the lower set around the neck. If the folded piece of gauze is about six inches square it will nicely cover both mouth and nose. Such a mask can be worn without discomfort for several hours, after which it can be boiled in water, dried and used over.

Observe Cleanliness

“The attendant should, if possible, wear a washable gown or an apron which covers the dress. This will make it much simpler to avoid infection.

“It is desirable that all attendants learn how to use a fever thermometer. This is not at all a difficult matter, and the use of such a thermometer is a great help in caring for the patients. The druggist who sells these thermometers will be glad to show how they are used.

“In closing, and lest I be misunderstood, I wish to leave one word of caution. If in doubt, call the doctor.”