Members of the Union High School Junior Class and their parents are sponsoring a Car Wash to benefit next year’s After Prom event, to be held on April 21, 2018. Proceeds will help fund Union High School’s After Prom, which promotes a safe environment for students following the dance. Free will donations will be collected at the fundraiser to be held Sunday, August 27th from 1-4 PM at Witham Auto Center, 800 Hwy. 218 North in La Porte City.
Weather
Community Calendar
-
Morning Coffee, Hawkins Library
Monday, August 21 2017 @ 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
-
Seniors in Motion, LPC Community Center
Monday, August 21 2017 @ 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
LPC Community Center
-
Meet Your Teacher Open House, LPC & DG Elementary
Monday, August 21 2017 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
-
Union School Board Meeting, UHS Boardroom
Monday, August 21 2017 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
