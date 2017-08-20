Members of the Union High School Junior Class and their parents are sponsoring a Car Wash to benefit next year’s After Prom event, to be held on April 21, 2018. Proceeds will help fund Union High School’s After Prom, which promotes a safe environment for students following the dance. Free will donations will be collected at the fundraiser to be held Sunday, August 27th from 1-4 PM at Witham Auto Center, 800 Hwy. 218 North in La Porte City.