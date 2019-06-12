Happy 90th birthday to Dolores Palmer on June 17, 2019. Her family wishes to honor her with a CARD SHOWER. She will be blessed as she receives your birthday greetings in a card or note. Please send your cards to: Dolores Palmer, P.O.Box 87, Mt. Auburn, IA 52313.
