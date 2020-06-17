Saturday, June 6, 2020 kicked off the rodeo season for the Tuff-N-Nuff Miniature Rodeo Association (TMRA). The rodeo was held in Dayton, Iowa, featuring the 1st annual TMRA Royalty Contest. After competing in different categories, Dominique Marvin was crowned Queen.

Dominique is the 16 year old daughter of Angela Weber. She will be a junior at Union High School in the fall.

Dominique runs barrels in the TMRA and Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association (IRCA), is a member of the National Honor Society and plays softball and basketball.

Also crowned were Duchess Kaizli Whiting and Princess Timber Dudney.