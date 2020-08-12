Donald E. Coller, 87, of La Porte City, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born June 24, 1933 in La Porte City, the son of Hal and Mabel Castor Coller. He was a 1952 graduate of La Porte City High School. Donald was united in marriage with JoAnn Blanchard on October 27, 1957 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she preceded him in death on July 12, 2016.

After graduation he worked at Rath Packing Co. and farmed the family farm north of La Porte City. He was a longtime member of the La Porte City School Board, serving during the merger with Dysart to form the Union Community Schools.

Survived by: two daughters, Mabel (Bruce) Rempe of La Porte City and Sylvia (Brian) Otten of Terrebonne, Oregon; seven grandchildren, Brady, Ben and Laura Rempe and Evan, JoAnna, Jacob and Ezekiel Otten; and 2 nephews, Jim (Sharon) Coller of Center Point, IA and Frank (Jeanine) Coller of Bettendorf, IA.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two brothers, Frank and Joe (Bonnie) Coller and one niece, Joan Morris.

Graveside Services: will be held 10:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials: may be directed to La Porte City Specialty Care 1100 Hwy 218 N. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

La Porte City Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. For more information visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.