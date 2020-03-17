By Gabriel Hines

New rodeo stars will be born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” on Saturday, March 28th, starting at 6 PM, with a freewill donation meal, followed by the first game which will begin at 7 PM at the Union High School main gym! It’s basketball played on real, live donkeys and will be wilder than a rodeo and funnier than a circus! All players will either be FFA members or Union High School and Middle School Staff members, so come see someone you know try to ride a donkey and play basketball at the same time. It’s a thrill a minute, a spill a minute. Laugh as you’ve never laughed before at the wild and crazy donkey basketball show!

This fun-filled show is sponsored by the La Porte-Dysart FFA chapter. All proceeds will be for members to attend State FFA Convention. Advance tickets can be purchased for $7 from members of the La Porte-Dysart FFA chapter and at the middle or high school offices! Tickets may also be available at the door for $10, if there is still space! Get yours before they are gone!