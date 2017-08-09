Donna J. Everett (formerly DeNeut) will be honored by friends and family on August 12 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in La Porte City. Her husband Glen, as well as her surviving children Judi (Jim) Brower, Steve (Melissa), Lisa (Matt) Wyatt, Vicci (Bob) Metcalf, will be on hand to host the celebration.

Donna has touched the lives and hearts of many though her service to church and community, neighbors and co-workers. But her smile and open door will surely be spoken of repeatedly as everyone wishes her many more birthdays to toast.

Richard DeNeut (deceased), Donna’s first husband, will be remembered and missed along with sons Rick and Mike and daughter Susan.

Anyone who wishes to further congratulate Donna may contact her at: 11359 W. Cullmun Road, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449.