Our beloved Mother passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at MercyOne-Waterloo, at the age of 93. Her husband, our Father, Othmar (Ott) Joseph Meier, preceded her in death on March 23, 2012. Mom and Dad are once again in each other’s arms.

Dorothy Ann Nilles was born on December 12, 1926, to Charles and Mary Lucy Nilles on a farm near Webster City, IA, and grew up on a farm. She met our Dad through his sister, Ann. They married February 5, 1947 during a snow blizzard. They farmed their entire life together, on the same farm, for 65 years. She was there for 73 years.

Mom and Dad’s faith and love gave them eight children, four boys and four girls, Dennis (Patricia) Meier of Waterloo, Maureen (Chuck) Andrews of Waterloo, Lori (Gene, who is deceased) Burkhardt of Cedar Falls, Nick (Nancy) Meier of La Porte City, Jan (Hansie) Schutterle of Dysart, Mark (Barbara) Meier of Cedar Falls, Peg (Drew) Hennings of Dysart, Kevin (Dana) Meier of Adel, 31 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Mom loved our Dad, her family, her flower gardens and she loved to read. Mom and Dad prayed the rosary every day for their family and others. Mom was proud to say all her children stayed in their Catholic faith and go to Mass. She felt truly blessed for that treasure of her family’s faith that her and our Dad instilled in us.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Othmar (Ott), her parents, two grandsons, Jeff Tabor and Matt Schutterle and a son in law Gene Burkhardt.

A private service will be held with burial at St. Mary’s Mount Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.