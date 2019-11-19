Zion Lutheran-Jubilee church members honored Dorothy Harting as she celebrated her 103rd birthday on November 10 with birthday cake and well wishes at La Porte City Specialty Care.
Related Posts
IBA Scholarship to Hunter Fleshner
November 21, 2017
Golf Club Hosts Class of 1970 Reunion
August 15, 2015
Hild – 50
March 27, 2018
Shirley L. Hadley
August 21, 2013
Search the Archives
Geoffrey Takes a Hike
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop