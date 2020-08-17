Following a July 29 one-vehicle crash that killed the driver of a truck that struck a tree in the 800 block of Commercial Street, City officials contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), inquiring about the possibility of reducing the posted speed limit in the area. Even though the crash occurred inside city limits, it is the DOT that has regulatory authority over the posted speed limits on U.S. Highway 218, not the City of La Porte City.

On August 5, DOT District 2 Traffic Technician Craig Wood met with City officials, members of the City Council and Police Chief Chris Brecher to address concerns the City has with speed on the south side of town where US 218 enters city limits. After reviewing data collected between 2015 and 2020, Wood said the DOT has concluded no change in the posted speed limit is merited, citing the crash rate for that stretch of road is below the statewide average and that an additional speed study was unlikely to support such a change.

“…as we discussed, drivers tend to drive by their surroundings. There has been some additional houses built [in the Sweet Addition], but not enough to change the speeds. If there was continued development, we could address this again,” he stated in an e-mail to City officials.

Following the meeting, one action the DOT did take was to install red flags on the north-bound US 218 45 mph speed limit sign. Additionally, the City will explore purchasing an electronic speed sign that uses radar to alert drivers what their current speed is as they enter the city from the south.