La Porte City native Dr. Joan Dixon returns to provide music for the 9 AM Polka worship service on Sunday, August 11 at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City. Dr. Dixon will join Pastor Michael Ashman in bringing a special message to those in attendance. Dr. Dixon is Director of Music Ministry at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, MN and daughter of Daryl and Jackie Dixon of La Porte City.
Visit The Shop