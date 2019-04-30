Duane Haberichter, 84, of Oskaloosa, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home in Oskaloosa. He was born January 7, 1935 in La Porte City, the son of Edna Haberichter. He graduated from the La Porte City High School with the class of 1953. After graduating high school, Duane joined the United States Air Force and served his country from 1953-1957 and remained on the active reserves until 1961. On March 15, 1957 he was united in marriage to Kay Murray at the First Methodist Church in Topeka, Kansas. To this union three daughters were born, Renee, Denise, and Pam. Together Duane and Kay shared 62 years of marriage.

Duane moved to Waterloo in 1958 and took a job at John Deere until moving to Iowa City. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a pharmacy degree in 1964. He worked for May’s Drug in Cedar Rapids for a year before moving to Oskaloosa in March of 1965. He worked for Stapp’s Purity Drug Store for 25 years and later worked for Mahaska Drug for 30 years until retiring in 2016. He was recognized by the Iowa Pharmacy Association for being a registered pharmacist for over 50 years.

Duane was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, the American Legion and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed reading, camping, and traveling with Kay. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and held season tickets for several years to attend the home football games. His real joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.

His family includes his wife, Kay Haberichter of Oskaloosa; his children, Renee (Kurt) Sager of DeWitt, Denise (Jim) Hudson of Gilbert, AZ and Pam (Mark) Blom of Phoenix, AZ; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joe and Gretchen Sager, Aaron Hudson, Ryan (Taylor) Blom and Austin (Ashley) Blom.

Duane was preceded in death by his mother; a sister, Ardeth Kirschbaum; his grandparents and his special sister, Maryann Schlofelt.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa with the Reverend Bruce Wittern officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery at Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Friday after noon, and the family will be present Friday 5-7 PM to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa.