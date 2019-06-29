In May 2019, the City of Dunkerton requested the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation into the suspicion of misreporting and misrepresentation of time worked vs time reported involving their Chief of Police.

The investigation, and it’s subsequent findings, are based on a number of credible corroborating sources/witnesses and other documentation and corroborating evidence to indicate that the Chief of Police violated Iowa law in various ways and numerous occasions.

On June 27, 2019, Arrest Warrants were issued for Katherine Olivia Krieger, age 25, of Jesup. Krieger is the Chief of Police for the Dunkerton Police Department. Krieger has turned herself in and was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail. She is charged with Felonious Misconduct in Office, Theft 2nd degree, and 4 counts of Tampering with Records.

This case has been turned over to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office and due to the pending criminal case.