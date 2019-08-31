The Union Knights ran nearly twice as many plays on offense, possessing the ball for a whopping 31 minutes on offense. The Dyersville Beckman Blazers, though, used a handful of big plays, including a 77 yard pass reception and return of a blocked field goal for touchdowns, to accompany a pair of blocked punts and post a 42-13 win, in a game that was much more competitive than the final score indicated.

After trailing 14-13 at the half, the Union offense drove to the Beckman three yard line before the Blazer defense held, forcing a 28 yard field goal attempt. After Riley Fangman returned the blocked kick 97 yards for a score, it was all Beckman after that, as the Blazers tacked on 21 more points to win the season opener for both teams.