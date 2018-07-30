ALL GRADES (except kindergarten) WILL NEED STANDARD 3.5mm STEREO HEADPHONES (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod, or computer – these can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores.) PLEASE MARK ALL ITEMS including clothing with your child’s name including coats, sweaters, caps, snowpants, boots, etc.
Kindergarten
1 large backpack
2 plastic 2 pocket folders
1 set washable markers & coloring book for inside recess
1 bottle Elmer’s school glue
5 boxes-24 count Crayola crayons
5×8 plastic art box
1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded ends
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks
12- #2 pencils
8 pk. Expo dry erase markers
Optional, but appreciated: 3 boxes Kleenex®, 1 box quart and 1 box gallon size Zip-Loc® storage bags, Clorox® wipes
First Grade
24-sharpened #2 pencils
Good square eraser
plastic 5”x8” pencil box
3-24 count pkgs. crayons
Scissors
4 large glue sticks
8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers (red, blue, green & black) for student use
It is preferable for first grade to have headphones that go over the ears, as used every day. PLEASE PUT STUDENT’S NAME ON EACH ITEM.
Optional, but appreciated: 1 box Kleenex®, Clorox® wipes
Second Grade
10 sharpened #2 pencils
good square eraser
plastic 5”x8” pencil box
colored pencils
2-24-count box Crayons
12” wooden (not bendable) metric & inches ruler
8-Elmer’s glue sticks
1 bottle Elmer’s white glue
1 wide-lined spiral notebook
Scissors
4 inexpensive folders (1 each red, yellow, green, blue)
4 or 8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers (can be colored or black)
2 inexpensive colored pens (not black) for student use PLEASE PUT STUDENT’S NAME ON EACH ITEM.
Optional, but appreciated: 2 boxes Kleenex®, 1 box quart or gallon Zip-Loc® storage bags and Clorox® wipes
Third Grade
2 glue sticks
1 Elmer’s white glue
8-#2 pencils
Erasers
Pointed-end scissors
Crayons
Colored pencils
3-wide-lined spiral notebooks (red, blue, yellow)
3 folders (red, blue and yellow)
Case or holder for carrying pencils
2 colored checking pens for student correcting
1 highlighter
Headphones to plug into computer
Optional, but appreciated: 1 dry erase marker, 2 boxes Kleenex®, 1 box quart size Zip-Loc® storage bags 2 containers Clorox® wipes, 1 pkg, pencil top erasers
Fourth Grade
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)
2 plain yellow plastic folders
1 folder of your choice
24-count crayons
Scissors
1-bottle white glue
1-4 or 8 pk. black Expo dry erase markers for student use
48 – #2 yellow pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2 inexpensive red pens for student correcting
1-highlighter
1-large eraser
1-pkg. pencil top erasers
10 ct. colored pencils
Plastic pencil box
1-pkg. 1½”x2” Post-it® Notes
Headphones to plug into computer
Optional, but appreciated: 2 boxes Kleenex®, 2 containers Clorox® wipes
Fifth Grade
Headphones to plug into computer
2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)
1-composition notebook
1-pkg. 1½”x2” Post-it® Notes
24-count crayons
10-pack colored pencils
Plastic folders-color-coded (2 yellow, 1 green, 1 red and 1 of your choice)
Black Expo dry erase markers
24 – #2 yellow pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2-erasers
Inexpensive colored pens (no black)
Yellow highlighter
Scissors
1-bottle Elmer’s white glue
1-pack 3×3 Post-it® Notes
Plastic pencil box
Optional, but appreciated: 2 boxes Kleenex®, 2 containers Clorox® wipes. 1 box quart size Zip-Loc® storage bags. Please initial or label all items