ALL GRADES (except kindergarten) WILL NEED STANDARD 3.5mm STEREO HEADPHONES (the size used in a standard portable radio, iPod, or computer – these can be purchased for $1 at many dollar stores.) PLEASE MARK ALL ITEMS including clothing with your child’s name including coats, sweaters, caps, snowpants, boots, etc.

Kindergarten

1 large backpack

2 plastic 2 pocket folders

1 set washable markers & coloring book for inside recess

1 bottle Elmer’s school glue

5 boxes-24 count Crayola crayons

5×8 plastic art box

1 pair Fiskars metal scissors w/rounded ends

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks

12- #2 pencils

8 pk. Expo dry erase markers

Optional, but appreciated: 3 boxes Kleenex®, 1 box quart and 1 box gallon size Zip-Loc® storage bags, Clorox® wipes

First Grade

24-sharpened #2 pencils

Good square eraser

plastic 5”x8” pencil box

3-24 count pkgs. crayons

Scissors

4 large glue sticks

8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers (red, blue, green & black) for student use

It is preferable for first grade to have headphones that go over the ears, as used every day. PLEASE PUT STUDENT’S NAME ON EACH ITEM.

Optional, but appreciated: 1 box Kleenex®, Clorox® wipes

Second Grade

10 sharpened #2 pencils

good square eraser

plastic 5”x8” pencil box

colored pencils

2-24-count box Crayons

12” wooden (not bendable) metric & inches ruler

8-Elmer’s glue sticks

1 bottle Elmer’s white glue

1 wide-lined spiral notebook

Scissors

4 inexpensive folders (1 each red, yellow, green, blue)

4 or 8 pk. Expo chisel tip dry erase markers (can be colored or black)

2 inexpensive colored pens (not black) for student use PLEASE PUT STUDENT’S NAME ON EACH ITEM.

Optional, but appreciated: 2 boxes Kleenex®, 1 box quart or gallon Zip-Loc® storage bags and Clorox® wipes

Third Grade

2 glue sticks

1 Elmer’s white glue

8-#2 pencils

Erasers

Pointed-end scissors

Crayons

Colored pencils

3-wide-lined spiral notebooks (red, blue, yellow)

3 folders (red, blue and yellow)

Case or holder for carrying pencils

2 colored checking pens for student correcting

1 highlighter

Headphones to plug into computer

Optional, but appreciated: 1 dry erase marker, 2 boxes Kleenex®, 1 box quart size Zip-Loc® storage bags 2 containers Clorox® wipes, 1 pkg, pencil top erasers

Fourth Grade

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)

2 plain yellow plastic folders

1 folder of your choice

24-count crayons

Scissors

1-bottle white glue

1-4 or 8 pk. black Expo dry erase markers for student use

48 – #2 yellow pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2 inexpensive red pens for student correcting

1-highlighter

1-large eraser

1-pkg. pencil top erasers

10 ct. colored pencils

Plastic pencil box

1-pkg. 1½”x2” Post-it® Notes

Headphones to plug into computer

Optional, but appreciated: 2 boxes Kleenex®, 2 containers Clorox® wipes

Fifth Grade

Headphones to plug into computer

2-wide-lined spiral notebooks (no wireless please)

1-composition notebook

1-pkg. 1½”x2” Post-it® Notes

24-count crayons

10-pack colored pencils

Plastic folders-color-coded (2 yellow, 1 green, 1 red and 1 of your choice)

Black Expo dry erase markers

24 – #2 yellow pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2-erasers

Inexpensive colored pens (no black)

Yellow highlighter

Scissors

1-bottle Elmer’s white glue

1-pack 3×3 Post-it® Notes

Plastic pencil box

Optional, but appreciated: 2 boxes Kleenex®, 2 containers Clorox® wipes. 1 box quart size Zip-Loc® storage bags. Please initial or label all items