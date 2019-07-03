The Dysart Historical Society is hosting a day of learning in a “One Room Schoolhouse.” The registered students will be taught in the environment of 1850-1860 learning about “Pioneer Life on the Prairie.” Incoming 4th, 5th, and 6th graders (Fall 2019) are invited to participate in this day. Lunch will be provided with a sandwich of salami and cheese, a sandwich of honey and butter, fruit, carrots, sugar cookie and water. Some period clothing will be available for the day for each student at 612 Crisman Street, Dysart.

Students can register for Tuesday, July 9th or Thursday, July 11th which will be first come first accepted. The day will begin at 9 AM and end at 3:30 PM with a program to follow, put on by the students.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Hawkins Memorial Library in La Porte City or the Norma Anders Library in Dysart. For more information call Catharine Wieck at 319-476-7345 or Debi Miller at 319-476-5715.