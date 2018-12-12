Earlene J. McBride, age 83, of La Porte City, died Monday, December 10, 2018 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born July 1, 1935, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clifford and Eva (Goddard) McBride. Earlene graduated from La Porte City High School with the Class of 1953 and attended Gates Business College in Waterloo.

Earlene worked at Perpetual Savings and Loan for 35 years as secretary to the President and four years as a Vice President. Following her retirement, she did seasonal work for Pioneer Seed Corn. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.

Earlene lived on a farm while growing up and loved her pet cats. She even had a collection of cat figurines, one from each state. She enjoyed spending time in her vegetable and flower gardens and taking care of her lawn. Earlene loved being outdoors and was an avid bicycle rider, she rode her bike daily for eight years. On her 70th birthday, Earlene rode 70 miles. She liked to take vacations out west, hiking in the mountains and visiting the national parks, many times in the company of her nieces.

Survivors include four nieces, Ellen Pursell of Citrus Heights, CA, Lurene (Jeff) Swalve of Estherville, IA, Marla Hanna of La Porte City and June (Mike) Arbuckle of Georgetown, IL; a great-niece, Katy Pursell; a great-nephew Jesse Pursell; and a sister-in-law, Peggy McBride of La Porte City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Junior McBride; a sister-in-law, Oma Jean McBride and nephews-in-law Rick Pursell, Jim Turpin and James Hanna, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 15 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore Street in La Porte City with burial in Westview Cemetery. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Shelter, 211 W 4th St, Vinton, IA 52349.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com