The East Central Iowa Cooperative Board of Directors, in conjunction with CoBank, are pleased to present $6,000 in donations to schools in communities ECI serves: La Porte City, Jesup and Hudson. East Central Iowa Cooperative’s donation of $3,000 was generously matched by Co Bank. With the donations shared equally among three districts, Union Schools, which serve La Porte City, Dysart and the surrounding communities, will be able to use $2,000 in support of its robotics programs and/or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.
