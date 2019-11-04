Communication is more than just talking and listening; it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, and body language. As the disease progresses, individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias lose the ability to use words, but families can find new ways to connect.

The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting this educational program at Hawkins Memorial Library on Tuesday, November 12, at 2 PM. Join us to explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. This program is free and open to the public.