PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of the City of La Porte City in the County of Black Hawk, State of Iowa, that a biennial City Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Union High School, 200 Adams St., La Porte City, IA. The La Porte City ballot will include two candidate races. Offices on the La Porte City ballot are as follows: Mayor, elect one for a four year term and Council Member At-Large, elect two each for a four year term. The polls will open at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm on said election date, Tuesday, November 7, 2017. VOTER IDENTIFICATION IS NOT REQUIRED EXCEPT for the following circumstances:• You registered for the first time in Black Hawk County, by mail, after Jan. 1, 2003 and either did not provide identification or the identification provided could not be verified.• The Election Office sent you first class mail and it was returned as undeliverable.• You are casting a provisional ballot. Voters may also be asked to provide identification for the following circumstances:• Your right to vote is challenged by someone at the polls.• Precinct Election Officials think you are voting at the wrong polling place. VOTER IDENTIFICATION AND PROOF OF RESIDENCY ARE REQUIRED IF:• You are changing or updating your address within county after the pre-registration deadline.• You are registering for the first time in Black Hawk County, at the polls on Election Day. Required identification includes a valid Iowa Driver’s License or Non Driver Identification. If a voter does not have one of the required identifications the following are additional documents which may be substituted: a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that shows the name and address of the voter. A person who is eligible to register to vote and to vote, may register on election day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of identity and acceptable proof of residence. Acceptable documents which can be used as proof of identity and proof of residence are very specific and substitutes will not be accepted. For example, identification such as a Driver’s License cannot be expired. ELECTION FRAUD. A voter commits the crime of Election Misconduct in the First Degree if the person submits false information when registering to vote. Election misconduct in the first degree is a class “D” felony, and punishable by a fine of up to $7,500 and/or imprisonment of up to five (5) years. Convicted felons who register and vote without receiving a restoration of voting rights from the Governor are committing a class “D” felony. IF YOU ARE NOT 100% SURE YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE HAS ALREADY BEEN RESTORED, REQUEST A PROVISIONAL BALLOT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any voter who is physically unable to enter the polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. Each polling location is equipped with a ballot marking device (ExpressVote) which may assist persons with disabilities to vote more independently. The device allows voters to make their selections using an audio read-back and touchpad, or touchscreen. The touchscreen device provides magnification and reverse black and white images. Voters unable to see the screen may have the screen turned off and use only the audio read-back and touchpad features. The audio read-back feature provides all ballot instructions, choices, and selections in an audio format using headphones. After making selections with the ballot marking device, via touch pad or touch screen, the device will mark the voter’s paper ballot and the voter will insert their marked ballot in the ballot scanner used to count all ballots. The Commissioner of Elections certifies that on Election Day all polling locations are accessible by means of permanent or temporary measures. I hereby certify that this is a correct copy of the sample ballot to be voted at the La Porte City City Elections to be held November 7, 2017, in the County of Black Hawk, State of Iowa.

Grant VeederBlack Hawk County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections