Union High School’s spring musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is the recipient of 11 Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards, setting a school record for the second consecutive year.

Union was one of just a dozen schools to receive the coveted Outstanding Musical Production Award. Awarded to productions where all aspects of the performance are at an outstanding level, the award encompasses the show’s leads, ensemble, set, choreography, lighting, sound, costuming, musical accompaniment and overall effect. Union was the smallest school in the state to receive the award.

For the fourth straight year, Union also received the Outstanding Ensemble Award, given to productions where everyone besides the lead roles perform at an outstanding level, adding to the quality of the entire show. This showcases the idea that everyone on stage is integral to the overall story and production. As a result, the entire Union cast has been invited to perform a three minute medley of “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the awards ceremony.

Union’s production also received nine individual awards, including each of the school’s eight nominees.

Carter Spore received the Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role and Triple Threat Candidate awards. As a Triple Threat Candidate, Carter will compete against other students from the state for a chance to go to New York City for a week-long performing intensive.

Other Union students receiving the Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role Award were Zeke Seuser as Simeon, Claire Thoma as Narrator, Natalie Tecklenburg as Narrator and Sunshine Gray as Narrator.

Three Union students were honored with the Special Recognition for Performance in a Principal Role Award: Ben Rempe as Reuben, Mason Scott as Pharaoh and Noah Damro as Judah.

Representing Union as part of the opening performance medley of the award showcase will be Joe Gloede, Riley Davis and Tyson Fleshner.

The Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by Des Moines Performing Arts, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of young musical theater artists. The program aims to create visibility and support for high school musical theater programs and to highlight the importance of arts education. Panels of community adjudicators comprised of performing arts educators and professionals attend and review each participating school’s production. Students and directors receive valuable constructive feedback that can be used to grow and strengthen their future work.

Based on reviews and scores, schools ultimately receive awards in honor of their achievements in categories ranging from choreography, design, supporting performer, lead performer, and overall musical production.

The Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards is designed to be celebratory rather than competitive in nature. Any student or school at an outstanding level is recognized for their achievement. Multiple honorees may be named in each category as performances merit.

The year culminates in a professionally produced Awards Showcase event held on the Des Moines Civic Center stage on June 3rd and features outstanding student performances and is open to the public.

“We have always been proud of the quality work our students produce in the fine arts at Union. Our philosophy at Union is always to strive to improve in each arts medium in which we participate. When we learned of this program, which includes theatre professionals attending our performance and giving constructive feedback, we jumped at the chance to help take our performance to the next level. This will be a great experience for all of our students involved in the production,” Tim Mitchell, co-director of Union’s “Joseph” production.

This is the fifth year in a row Union High School musical has received awards from the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards, carrying on a tradition of excellence that has seen 31 of 37 Union Musical Theatre entries being named All-State in the Iowa High School Speech Association.

The school has received the “Critics Choice” award three times. In 2015, “Catch Me If You Can” received three awards. In 2016, “State Fair” garnered five awards. In 2017, “Anything Goes” received seven awards and last year’s production of “Grease” received 11 awards. Union’s productions are jointly directed by Tim J. Mitchell and Korina Carlson.

Tickets for the annual Awards Showcase are $15.00 and can be purchased at desmoinesperformingarts.org.