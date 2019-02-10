On January 8, 2019, Elzie Lee Jr. was awarded “The Legionnaire of the Year for 2018” certificate from the U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post 207, La Porte City by Commander Rick Calhoon.

Elzie is the Sergeant at Arms for the Post and performs many duties pertaining to the military funerals, parades, flag displays, etc. He is very dependable and humble.

Elzie promotes Americanism by the way he lives his life, a true Patriot!

La Porte City and especially the American Legion Post is blessed to have Elzie on our team. If you see him, please congratulate him.