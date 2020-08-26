By Maureen Hanson

Like nearly everything else in 2020, the county fair season this year was considerably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn’t stop the Bruce Boosters 4-H club from enjoying a modified version of the 2020 Benton County Fair in late July.

Livestock was exhibited in “show-and-go” fashion, with daily shows of various species that returned home the same day. Similarly, static exhibits were dropped off, judged privately, and picked up the following day. Attendance at the shows also was limited to family and close supporters of exhibitors; communication and fashion events also were closed to the public.

Despite the changes, the Bruce Boosters found many ways to shine at the fair events. Seven static exhibits, including a club project, were selected to advance to a virtual Iowa State Fair competition. Several members also excelled in the communications/fashion events and livestock shows.

Members with static exhibits that advanced to the state level were Lydia Albertsen, Gabe Hanson, Jillian Hanson (2) and Olivia Hanson (2). The Bruce Boosters’ service project of making “Furrever Home” dog adoption kits also was selected for state. State Fair static projects were submitted online for judging, and the club recently learned that all 7 of these projects received a State Fair blue ribbon.

Bruce Boosters 4-Hers exhibiting static projects that received an Award of Excellence at the county level and were considered for State Fair include Hayden Hemsath and Lily Schmitz, both with photography projects.

Livestock show highlights for Bruce Boosters exhibiting at the Benton County Fair included:

Makenna Burmeister exhibited the 4th place overall breeding heifer; 3rd place overall market animal; and 2nd place rate of gain in the beef show.

Christopher Fleming was champion in flags in the horse fun show competition.

Katelyn Fleming showed the champion mini pony, reserve champion pony, champion ranch horse, reserve champion trail horse, champion junior western pleasure horse, and champion junior barrels in the horse show.

Gabe Hanson showed the reserve champion Foundation Simmental heifer in the beef show.

Jillian Hanson showed the champion bucket-bottle calf; reserve champion All Other Breeds heifer in the beef show; reserve supreme champion dairy animal; and was champion intermediate showman in the dairy show.

Olivia Hanson showed the champion dairy steer; supreme champion dairy animal; was champion in winners’ showmanship in the dairy show; and champion intermediate showman in the meat goat show.

Ava Mills showed the champion meat pen and reserve champion commercial rabbit in the rabbit show.

Additional Bruce Boosters members exhibiting at the county fair included Laney Albertsen, Clara Carlson, Alana Fleming, Adie Hinebaugh, Lorelei Hinebaugh, Katie Jackson, Owen Schmitz, Olivia Sheffler and Jaren Werner.