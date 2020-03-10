Hungry for biscuits and sausage gravy? Or perhaps a sausage patty on a southern style biscuit? Members of the American Legion Post #207 invite you to join them for breakfast on Saturday, March 14 between the hours of 8 AM and Noon at Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 Cedar Street, La Porte City. Fruit cups, along with homemade coffee cake, milk, juice and coffee will be available along with sausage and biscuits/gravy. A freewill offering will be collected.

Everyone is invited to dine-in, carry-out or call Veterans Memorial Hall at 342-3804 that day for local delivery.