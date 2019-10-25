Plan to attend a meal out with friends at Sacred Heart Church after voting on Tuesday, November 5th. Parishioners will be serving their famous homemade chicken noodle soup and chili, along with desserts and drinks from 4 to 7 PM in the church’s Cizek Hall, located at 1021 Poplar Street, La Porte City.

Cost for the meal is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10 and children under the age of 5 eat free. In addition, carry out quarts of soup or chili are $6 and carry out desserts are $1 each.

Mark your calendar and take a break from cooking supper for you and your family!