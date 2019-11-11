The Affordable Care Act open enrollment period is now open for Iowans purchasing or changing their ACA individual health coverage to become effective January 1, 2020.

“As the open enrollment season begins, Iowans considering individual plans should talk with a licensed insurance agent to thoroughly research all coverage options to determine the best plan for themselves and their families. The ACA-compliant insurance market is available to Iowans, however, many Iowans have been priced out of that market,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “Changes made at the Iowa state legislature and by the federal government have provided a few more options in addition to ACA-compliant coverage for Iowans to review as they plan out their health needs for 2020.”

Iowans who wish to purchase ACA-compliant coverage need to complete enrollment between November 1, 2019, and December 15, 2019, to have coverage effective by January 1, 2020. During open enrollment, Iowans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.

Local insurance agents, assisters and Iowa’s navigator are available to help Iowans review which insurance plan may best fit their needs. Iowans can find local help by visiting https://localhelp.HealthCare.gov/.

Important information about individual coverage for 2020:

Medica, Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa and Wellmark Value Health Plan will be offering ACA-compliant individual health insurance plans to Iowans for plan year 2020. Iowans in every county will have a choice of at least two carriers.

If you currently have coverage through the exchange and do not choose a plan for 2020 by the end of open enrollment, you will be re-enrolled into the same or similar plan.

If you are considering changing insurance carriers, double-check to ensure your preferred healthcare provider(s) are in-network and your prescription drugs will continue to be covered.

Changes in federal and state regulation are opening other options for Iowans to find health coverage through a health benefit plan sponsored by a non-profit agricultural organization or through short-term limited-duration plans.