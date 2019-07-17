Erdahls, featuring works by Jerry and Thaddeus Erdahl is on view at the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Forsberg Riverside Galleries May 23 through August 25.

A Reception & Artist meet and greet is planned for July 25 at 6 PM. Sponsored by Friends of the Art Center, the Reception is free and open to the public.

This two-man exhibition, Erdahls, represents a visual conversation between the art of father and son featuring assemblage sculptures by Jerry Erdahl and ceramic sculpture and portraiture by his son Thaddeus Erdahl. The pairing of these two separate bodies of work make for a very interesting symmetry, each unique and distinct, but with strong connections. Both artists have a whimsical sensibility to their work which layers unspoken stories, personal experiences, and humor, however dry or irreverent. The over-arching themes explored throughout this exhibition were not expressly planned by the artists, but are more reflect the influences of family and shared experiences.

Born in Iowa, Jerry has worked at everything from a cement factory to carpentry, leading to the selling of antiques and doing furniture restoration, from which he has since retired. He picked up making these sculptures and wall hangings almost at the same time his son started pursing formal art training. Jerry has participated in several exhibitions throughout Iowa and has works in several private collections. This self-taught artist continues to make his wonderful creations out of his converted storefont studio and gallery in downtown La Porte City.

Thaddeus, born and raised in La Porte City, has exhibited his sculptures and presented workshops nationally throughout the United States. After a three-year enlistment in the army, Thaddeus began his career in art and education at the University of Northern Iowa, then on to graduate school at University of Florida. He has since received numerous awards, graduate fellowships and artist residencies. Thaddeus is currently living in St. Petersburg, Florida pursuing his studio art career, and is a visual art instructor at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida.

The Waterloo Center for the Arts’ galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday 1 to 5 PM. For information about this exhibition or other upcoming exhibits, programs, classes and events at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, call 319.291.4490, visit waterloocenterforthearts.org and connect with us socially.