The 2019 Gold Star Awards for Outstanding Teaching, co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL Television, have been announced and Union High School Physical Education instructor Erin Wittenburg is among the ten Black Hawk County recipients. The award, developed in 1989 by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL-TV, has recognized more than 300 teachers in Black Hawk County since its inception.

This year, more than 850 nominations for 425 teachers in Black Hawk County were received from students, parents and other members of the Cedar Valley community. To be considered for the award, each nominee is required to complete an application and submit references. The Gold Star Award Committee then reviewed the nominations and applications, contacting the references before selecting the ten award recipients.

In addition to the brief features of each teacher that will begin airing later this month on KWWL-TV, the 2019 class of Gold Star Teachers will be formally recognized at a ceremony on May 21 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Tickets, required to attend the program, which is free to the public and will begin at 7 PM, can be found online at www.GoldStarTeacher.com. The event will include a performance by the Gold Star Singers children’s choir.

2019 Gold Star Award for Teaching Recipients

Rafael Benitez: 8th and 9th Grade English, Bunger Middle School

Justin Decker: Strength & Conditioning Coach, Special Education Teacher, Waterloo East High

Sara McIntosh: 4th Grade, Dunkerton Elementary School

Lorri Mehmen: Special Education Teacher, River Hills School

Kristen Schrock: 4th Grade Teacher, Lincoln Elementary Cedar Falls

Tracey Simon: 5th Grade Teacher, Blessed Sacrament

Stacey Snyder: K-5 Expanded Learning Program, Gifted Resource Teacher, Orange Elementary (and Lowell Elementary)

Ann Thomas: Technology Intergrationist, Lou Henry Elementary

Matthew Tobin: 9-12 World History, Waterloo West High

Erin Wittenburg: 9-12 Physical Education Teacher, 10th Grade Health Instructor, Union High School