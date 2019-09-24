Recently, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a reminder to Iowa students that applications to receive a nomination to the U.S. Service Academies for the 2020-2021 school year must be submitted to the senator’s Des Moines office by October 16, 2019.

“Nominating Iowa’s next generation of leaders to our nation’s Service Academies is one of the honors I enjoy most as a United States Senator,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “The U.S. Service Academies give some of our best and brightest students the chance to serve our country while receiving a full four-year scholarship to some of our nation’s finest institutions, and I fully encourage all Iowa students to consider this extraordinary opportunity.”

Every student applying to one of the four U.S. Service Academies—the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy, or U.S. Naval Academy—must receive a nomination. In her capacity as a United States Senator, Senator Ernst has the opportunity to nominate Iowa students to the service academies. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Unlike the other service academies, the Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.

Students or parents with any further questions may email or call Brenda Safranski at Brenda_Safranski@ernst.senate.gov or (515) 284-4574, or visit Senator Ernst’s website.