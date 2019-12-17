On December 7, one of La Porte City FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) FLL (FIRST Lego League) teams participated in a regional contest held in Cedar Falls. The team is comprised of nine students ranging from 5th-7th grade and two coaches, Kaiden Millett and Terra Wood.

Team #28137, the Excavators, competed in the Iowa FIRST® LEGO® League qualifying event, and were selected to move on to the Iowa FLL State Championships.

The Iowa State Championships, whose theme is “City Shaper” will be held on Saturday, January 18th and Sunday, January 19th, 2020 on the Iowa State University College of Engineering campus.

The state event can be viewed live online at https://www.isek.iastate.edu/fll/live-stream/

About FFL: FIRST LEGO League (FLL) is an international program, created by FIRST® and LEGO®, designed to get children interested in and excited about science, technology and engineering. Every year FIRST releases a new challenge that engages the teams in hands-on robotics design and scientific research. The theme for the challenge is different each year, allowing teams to learn about a variety of subjects.