“April showers bring May flowers.”

For the city of La Porte City, the seasonal rain that accompanies the arrival of Spring and gully washer thunderstorms common to Iowa summers can also bring about a far less fragrant side effect- trouble with the city’s sanitary sewers and water treatment plant.

The trouble usually begins when a large amount of water arrives in a short period of time. The sudden influx of water has to go somewhere. Much of it is funneled away by storm sewers, which are designed to handle rain and groundwater that comes from roof drains, beaver drains (seepage collection systems), gutters, driveway and sidewalk drains, as well as sump pumps. The rain water collected from these sources is relatively clean. That is why the storm sewers bypass the city’s water treatment plant altogether, returning the water directly back to the environment.

It’s the city’s sanitary sewers that do the job of transporting the “dirty” water that originates from the toilets, washing machines, showers, bathtubs and the like in La Porte City homes. In theory, the system should be a closed one, meaning the water treatment plant should be processing no more water than what the city’s water tower delivers to residents’ homes. Such is not the case, however, as the wastewater treatment plant has, at times, been forced to process more than double the amount of water used by La Porte City residents.

So where is the extra water coming from? Much of it comes from sump pump and drains that are connected to the city’s sanitary sewer system. Unfortunately, this excess “clean” water is being directed to the water treatment plant anyway, putting a strain on the facility, causing a number of potential problems:

Excess water from the sewer mains has resulted in sewer backups in some La Porte City homes

Treating the excess flow causes the plant to operate inefficiently.

Higher energy consumption results from the increased cost to use of blowers and circulation pumps at the water treatment facility and the extra pumping hours needed at lift stations.

Extra hours of operation increases the cost of maintenance, repair and replacement of equipment used at the wastewater treatment facility and lift stations.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources sets limits and monitors the flow from watewater treatment facilities throughout the state. The extra flow puts the city at risk for being in violation of those limits, which could result in the assessment of a fine.

In response to these challenges, the City Council has initiated a special Footing Drain Inspection and Disconnection Program. With the passage of Ordinance No. 520 (see page 4) last week, footing drain connections to the city’s sanitary sewer system have been disallowed. In the coming months, residents will be contacted by letter to schedule a brief, 5-15 minute inspection that will determine if their home has such a connection that needs to be terminated. If a home is found to be in violation, the owner will have 180 days to make the correction and have the home re-inspected.

Participation in the Footing Drain Inspection and Disconnection Program is mandatory. The failure to schedule an inspection upon receipt of the notification letter from the City, or to carryout the necessary repairs as a result of the initial inspection, will result in a sanitary surcharge equal to the amount of the base monthly sewer fee being added to the building owner’s sewer bill each month.

City officials have acknowledged that the inspections, which will be conducted by employees of the Public Works Department, will take a minimum of 3-5 years to complete. To expedite the process in an orderly fashion, the city has been divided into seven distinct zones, with property owners in the first zone having until August 31, 2017 to complete the initial inspection.

For additional information about the Footing Drain Inspection and Disconnection Program, contact City Hall at 342-3396 or logon to www.lpcia.com.

La Porte City’s Drain Inspection and Disconnection Program

Frequently Asked Questions

What will be inspected?

The inspector will be looking to verify that sump pumps, roof drains, and other clear water sources are not connected to the sanitary sewer system, or have the potential to do so. The inspector will need access to homeowner’s property and basement to observe exterior grading, roof drains, sump pit/pump, and seepage collection system, if present.

When will I have my inspection?

The city will be divided into seven sectors to conduct inspections in a timely manner. Homeowners will be notified by letter prior to the scheduling of inspections in their area.

How long does an inspection take?

A typical inspection is completed in under 15 minutes. Many are complete in about 5 minutes.

Is there any cost for inspections?

There is no charge to property owners for initial inspections completed during this program. All inspections will be scheduled and conducted by Public Works staff who will present proper identification. No door-to-door inspections will be conducted. Inspections will be completed between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM.

Are inspections mandatory?

Yes. Chapter 101 of the La Porte City Code of Ordinances authorizes the application of a sanitary sewer surcharge equal to the base monthly sewer fee be added to sewer bills for buildings that have not been inspected and passed.

I don’t have a sump pump. Do I still need an inspection?

Yes, in the interest of fairness to all residents, all buildings with a sanitary sewer account will be inspected, regardless of the presence of a sump pump.

What is the penalty for a home that is not compliant?

There is no penalty for a home that does not pass the initial inspection. Non-compliant homes will be subject to another inspection once the homeowner has made the necessary corrections. Failure to take corrective action within 180 days after receiving notification from the City the home is non-compliant will subject the owner to a surcharge equal to the base user fee. The surcharge will be added to the homeowner’s utility bill each month until an inspection reveals the necessary corrective action has been taken.

Can my basement floor drain be hooked into the sanitary sewer?

Yes, your basement floor drain is supposed to hook into the sanitary sewer.