Across Iowa, families are waking up to a nip in the air and snow in the forecast. Fall is officially here and colder temperatures are upon us. As we pull jackets from the closet and visit the coffee shop for a favorite seasonal caffeinated beverage, it is also time to think about how to get your home ready for the season.

“Taking a few steps today before winter arrives will save your family money and provide peace of mind when temperatures dip,” said Black Hills Energy Iowa Vice President Shirley Welte. “Black Hills Energy strives to be the safest energy company in the country, and we know this can be accomplished with the help of our customers.”

Black Hills Energy is recommending the following safety and efficiency tips for customers across Iowa.

Ways to stay safe:

Natural gas smells like rotten eggs for a reason. If your nose picks up this scent, immediately leave the area, and call 911 once you’re away from the site.

Wait for Black Hills Energy or emergency personnel to arrive before re-entering the building. Emergency personnel will let you know when it’s safe to return.

Never use a mobile phone, touch a light switch or start an engine while near a suspected gas leak.

Ensure your home is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, and never use gas ranges, ovens or clothes dryers to heat your home.

Ways to reduce energy costs:

Prevent heat loss. Cut heat loss by caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows.

You can save as much as 10 percent a year on your heating bill by simply turning your thermostat back 10 to 15 percent for eight hours.

Clean your furnace filter monthly, and follow any other routine maintenance procedures described in the owner’s manual. Dirty filters make your furnace run much harder and circulate dirty air through your house.

It’s recommended to have your furnace inspected by a professional once a year. Along with providing safe, reliable natural gas, Black Hills Energy also performs furnace inspections for an added fee to prevent a minor nuisance from becoming a costly concern.

Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more safety information, energy efficiency tips and billing and service options offered by Black Hills Energy. The company’s non-emergency number for questions regarding your bill and other services is 888-890-5554.