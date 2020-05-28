The Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program provides qualified seniors aged 60 and over with coupons (checks) that can be exchanged at farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the checks will be distributed through the mail to reduce face to face contact with consumers, and to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will begin distributing Farmer’s Market Checks after June 1. If you are interested in receiving checks, please contact NEI3A at 319-287-1182. Required forms will be mailed out to be completed and returned. Once NEI3A receives the information, checks will be mailed.

Eligible participants in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program must:

Be 60 years of age or older at the time of the application, born in or before 1960

Live in the service area of this Area Agency on Aging

Have a yearly household income less than $23,607 for single or $31,895 for a married couple

Each eligible participant receives 10 checks with a total value of $30.00. A person can only receive checks one time per program year. Checks may be used from June 1 through October 31 at authorized farmers markets, farm stands, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Farms where “Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks Welcome Here” signs are displayed.

For more information call NEI3A at 319-287-1182.