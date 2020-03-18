The La Porte City Farmers Market will be expanded to a Farmers Market and Flea Market for the 2020 season and is seeking vendors. This year’s season of the Farmers Market/Flea Market will run from Friday, June 26 – August 21st at the City Park due to the Main Street reconstruction project.

In conjunction with the Market activities, La Porte City Chamber of Commerce will provide movies three times during the summer. Activities for adults and kids are also planned.

Please call Barb Bader at 342-3369 (LPC Connect) to sign up to reserve a spot at the Farmers Market/Flea Market.