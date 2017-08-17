Ralph Waldo Emerson. Diesel. Bigfoot. AM radio. These all influence Iowa acoustic roots quartet The Feralings, as do the gently sloping landscapes of the Iowa countryside and the sound of tornado sirens squealing and the rumble of trucks on I-80. Their songwriting reflects parenthood, friendship, imperfection, magic, and a big love for storytelling, as well as the folk, bluegrass, jazz, alt-country, Americana, and gospel that form each member’s musical DNA.

Patrick Brickel (upright bass) and Stacy Webster (acoustic and steel guitar) share a long musical partnership that includes performing inthe critically acclaimed Iowa roots bands The Mayflies and The Letterpress Opry. While Patrick and Stacy went their own ways in 2003, with Patrick producing records and releasing several noteworthy solo albums and Stacy growing The Mayflies into a major Americana outfit, their musical collaborations continued, as did their close friendship.

In the meanwhile, Nicole and Benj Upchurch (clawhammer banjo / mandolin) moved to Iowa by way of Montana, hauling their charisma, humor, and a busload of instruments behind them. Soon after, a very unique kinship was born as gravity pulled the four of them into a quartet. The result is The Feralings, traveling a vast musical landscape, giving intimate, stirring performances, and telling their stories to the world.

The Feralings will appear at Farmers Mercantile Hall in Garrison on Sunday, August 20 at 2 PM. Admission is $10, with refreshments provided by the Garrison Library. For tickets or additional information, call (319) 475-2277.