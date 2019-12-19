Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Black Hawk County will offer four opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomist, Terry Basol.

Four sessions are scheduled to be held in Tama Hall at Hawkeye Community College as follows:

January 7th at 1:30 PM

January 16th a full day Crop Advantage conference

February 5th at 9:30 AM

March 10th at 7:00 PM

The course will fulfill 2019-2020 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include recognition of sensitive areas, including groundwater and other non-target sites and organisms (pollinators) as potentially impacted by pesticide applications, pesticide labels, pests, pest management, and pesticides.

Please call Sheila Walitshek at 319-234-6811 to register. The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The pre-registration fee is $20, and the late fee is $5.00, day of class.